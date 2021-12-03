Burton battles way into 2A Regional Finals against Falls City

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jason Hodde and the Burton Panthers were rocking and rolling through the regular season when an ineligible player caused them to have to win their last two district games just to get into the playoffs.

The Panthers have been able to put that controversy behind them and are in the regional finals for the 4th time in 6 seasons.

“They got dealt a tough hand.,” said Coach Hodde. “They were very resilient. They didn’t complain when the whole situation arise. They didn’t point fingers. They just kept their nose to the grindstone and went out and won their last two district ball games. We were able to get some help from Snook and we got into the playoffs and we are in the regional final game which is a super special game for any high school football team,” wrapped up Hodde.

The Panthers have faced Falls City in the playoffs several times recently. The last time was in the Regional Finals in 2018 losing a heartbreaker 30-28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. In 2015 Burton lost to Falls City 50-13. In 2016 Burton won 34-24 and in 2017 also came out victorious 69-45.

