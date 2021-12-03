Centerville back in State Quarterfinals

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX)-- The Centerville football team will face Timpson Friday night in a Class 2A Division 1 State Quarterfinal game in Jacksonville.

After winning district 11this season the Tigers have beaten Rosebud-Lott, Hawkins and Holland in the playoffs.

Centerville has had post season success in the past but this is the first time since 2017 the Tigers have advanced to the quarterfinal round. Tiger head coach Kyle Hardee said, “We never really set goals this year. It was just week to week but it seems like this group of kids has just gotten better week to week so it’s great to see them accomplish this.”

Centerville and Timpson are scheduled for a 7:00 pm start Friday night at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.

