College Station ISD Education Foundation working on mattress drive for students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD’s Education Foundation is working to give students a better night’s sleep.

The foundation is working on collecting 100 mattresses for students in the district and they need your help. They’re partnering with the Sleep Station to make the mattress program happen, and the company will be donating 20 mattrresses.

Students receiving new mattresses have already been selected through a sign up process.

”We have raised enough funds for 40 of them so we still need 40 mattresses, donations to cover 40 of those mattresses and they’re $100 a piece. And we have someone also donating the mattress covers for those as well,” said Teresa Benden, College Station ISD Education Foundation Director.

Those mattresses will be delivered Dec. 11. If you’d like to donate, click here.

