Community exceed expectations for Food For Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday’s Food for Families Food Drive will go down in the record books as a major success.

“I was nervous about setting a $200,000 record and that kept getting shattered and shattered throughout the day, I thought ‘this is really happening,’” Theresa Mangapora, Brazos Valley Food Bank executive director, said.

KBTX’s 26th annual event raised almost $300,000 and more than 165,000 pounds of food.

“The food that was sorted yesterday could be going out easily by next week,” Mangapora said.

It's been a busy day at the Food for Families Food Drive! Have you stopped by one of the seven locations throughout the Brazos Valley? Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The night before the Food for Families Food Drive, Janice Easter’s husband told her to not be disappointed if she didn’t reach her monetary or food goal for Burleson County’s food drive.

“I said ‘you know what, if we collect $20, that’s $20 we didn’t have’ so I was going to be happy with whatever,” Easter, the Burleson County volunteer coordinator, said.

Burleson County’s food bank raised almost $43,000 and received 7,500 pounds of food last year. This year, they raised $50,000 and over 15,000 pounds of food.

“Monetary donations that we receive in Burleson County are just from kind, generous citizens,” Easter said.

In that county, nearly one in five households with children face food insecurity. Food pantries there are now better equipped to meet those needs.

Across the Brazos Valley, the food bank and local food pantries can go into 2022 with less worries.

“That’s a good thing for the food bank, it’s a good thing for the food pantries, it’s a good thing for the people who need to ask for help,” Mangapora said.

