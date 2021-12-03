FBI, BBB warn of shopping scams during holiday shopping season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for scamming. The FBI and Better Business Bureau are warning buyers to beware this Christmas shopping season.

As parking lots, malls and retailers see steady streams of holiday shopping, it’s the time of year thieves take advantage of.

“I would just say be vigilant, being very careful not to be impulsive and not to purchase things on impulse,” said Claudia Massie, Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services Board President.

Thursday afternoon the group was celebrating their case workers at a special lunch meeting. The organization provides resources, advocacy and leadership on behalf of the abused, neglected or financially exploited elderly or disabled. Massie noted that senior citizens are especially at risk for scams.

“Be very vigilant and careful of the information that you’re putting online or over the internet. Make sure that it is is a reputable company that you’re entering your credit card information to,” she said.

The FBI says you should never wire money or use gift cards to make a purchase.

“Try and pay with a credit card. But again, if anyone is asking you to pay in the form of a gift card, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency [that’s a] big red flag, or especially, if again, if it’s just a deal that’s way too good to be true, it probably is not true,” said Christina Garza, FBI Public Affairs Officer. “Make sure that it’s a legitimate web link. Try and do that research on your own versus clicking a link that you see in an email or in a text that someone sent you, or even in an ad on social media sites.”

“If you’re looking at virtual purchases, something that we do see a lot of during the holiday season are dummy sites,” said Katie Galan, Better Business Bureau Regional Director.

Dummy sites are websites that look legitimate but are actually fraudulent, fake or scams themselves.

“Really a good rule of thumb especially during the holiday season is to just kind of go with these retailers that you already know and you already trust,” said Galan.

Massie also suggests talking to someone you trust before a big purchase, if something seems off.

“Do your research, have an extra set of eyes,” said Massie.

The FBI also recommends you contact law enforcement if you’ve been scammed, regardless if it’s a small or large amount of money.

You can report a scam to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

We have more information from the FBI on scams and safety here.

