Franklin to face Poth in Pflugerville

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team will take on Poth Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 State Quarterfinal game in Pflugerville.

So far in the playoffs the Lions have outscored their opponents 193-13. Last week Franklin beat Riesel 60-0. The Lions are a team playing with a lot of confidence heading into the fourth round of the playoffs. Franklin wide receiver and defensive back Hayden Helton said, “Confidence is at an all time high. We feed off of each other and when we do things good but when things go bad we are good at kind of changing, getting back to where we need to be.” Lion running back and defensive back Bryson Washington added, “We are confident but you can’t get to overconfident. You can’t be cocky. You have to always know when to humble yourself but just don’t let yourself get to low. You always have to be confident.”

Franklin and Poth will kick-off at 7:00 Friday night at the Pfield in Pflugerville. The winner will advance to the State Semifinals to face the winner of the Daingerfiled vs Waskom game.

