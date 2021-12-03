Hospice Brazos Vally CEO Craig Borchardt announces retirement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley President and CEO Craig Borchardt is retiring. He’s served in the role since 2006.

Borchardt has been involved in hospice care in the Bryan-College Station area for over 20 years. A retirement reception was held for him at Hospice Brazos Valley’s Bryan office Thursday.

“It’s very humbling,” Borchardt said. “It’s a very festive day for me. I’m really happy about all the we’ve accomplished, but I think the most important thing for me is to have the ability to engage people who really were meaningful to our organization, not only staff but also community members. It’s a joyous day.”

Borchardt’s leadership promoted a significant expansion of services in the area, which includes the development of a delivery site in La Grange and the creation of the only hospice inpatient unit in the entire service area. Yet, he says the culture he’s helped to build at the organization is what he’s most proud of.

”I think the most singular thing has been our commitment to our core values,” Borchardt said. “They’ve been a deep part of our DNA for years, and I think we’ve honored those and really lifted those up for the entire 15 years. I think that’s what’s made us successful. Patients do come first for us, and we’ve been able to maintain that high standard all these years.”

Hospice Brazos Valley also saw a significant increase in the number of patients served during Borchardt’s tenure. He says it’s an honor to have had the opportunity to have such a major influence on the lives of both his patients and colleagues.

“I’ve learned from them. I’m a better leader because I’ve had the privilege of working with them,” Borchardt said. “I think part of the journey in life is continuing to grow and broadening the human experience, and working with all of these wonderful people for 15 years has certainly done that for me.”

Borchardt says he’s going to take some time to figure out what’s next for him, but he’s excited not to live by a schedule anymore. During that period, he hopes to spend more time on the golf course and tackle a pile of books he’s been meaning to read.

CFO and Vice President Lisa McNair will take Borchardt’s place effective January 1. She’s held her role as CFO for nine years and has almost 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

“I am excited about continuing to provide leadership for Hospice Brazos Valley in this new role and serving all those in the communities that make up our 17 county service area,” McNair said. “Hospice Brazos Valley provides outstanding care, and I look forward to leading our mission to help navigate the end of life journey.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.