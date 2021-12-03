Advertisement

Johnny Football draws hundreds to Aggieland Outfitters for autograph event

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Johnny Manziel was back in town at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive Thursday signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Aggieland Outfitters estimated about 1,500 people showed up to see Johnny Football. The line literally snaked around the building twice.

Owner Fadi Kalaouze says they’ve had Manziel there before, but the turnout has never been anything like it was this time. He calls it a perfect illustration of that Aggie spirit.

”It’s all good,” Kalaouze said. “It’s good for us, good for him, more support, showing him how many Aggies care about him, and we will always care about him. We will always appreciate what he’s done for us. Let’s not forget that.”

There was no charge to get in line and meet Manziel. Kalaouze says they were excited to give people the chance to get to know him on a more personal level.

“A lot of new and former students are realizing what Johnny has done for us, the stadium, and the university,” Kalaouze said. “That’s why there’s so many people here.”

