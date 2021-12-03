Local nonprofit needs community’s help to spread joy this Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings is hosting A Community Christmas for the second year in the row. This year, they’re buying Christmas presents for 310 kids and teens from low-income families across the Brazos Valley.

BV Blessings President and founder Amber Robertson said their goal is to “buy at least one gift, a pair of socks, and underwear for each child.” There is an Amazon Wishlist on their website that outlines all of the donations they’re hoping to receive before gift distribution on Friday, December 17. Gifts purchased through through the Wishlist will be shipped directly to the Brazos Valley Blessings location in Bryan.

Robertson said their biggest need is gift cards for clothing stores and gaming stores for teenage boys and girls in the amount of $25. They’re also in need of shoe, sock, and underwear donations for kids of all ages and sizes.

Brazos Valley Blessings is a nonprofit organization that launched in 2020. President and founder Amber Robertson said their mission is to “build the Brazos.” She explained, “We want to start with our children. Time and time again, we hear kids from low-income homes say that nobody cares about them or wants to see them succeed. Our goal is to continue to pour into the children in this community and essentially their families. If we show them that we care, these children will come back into this community and be building parts of it up as well.”

Robertson knows this first-hand. “I was born and raised in Bryan/College Station and I was helped as a kid. I grew up with a single mother, and she needed assistance. I remember wanting to help one day. I always wanted to give back. i want the kids impacted by BVB to come back and be leaders in our community in the future.”

To learn more about Brazos Valley Blessings and A Community Christmas

