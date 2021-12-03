Advertisement

Looking for some holiday spirit? Brazos County gets festive for first weekend in December

Christmas tree in Downtown Bryan
Christmas tree in Downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first weekend in December is upon us and that has many feeling the holiday spirit! If you’re looking to spread some Christmas cheer, there’s plenty of events happening that you might want to check out.

First Friday Downtown Bryan

  • Friday, Dec. 3
  • The first Friday in December brings around Downtown Bryan’s monthly event. This Friday there will be a concert featuring the SFA Middle School Choir and Ricky Montijo. Local vendors will be out and classic cars will line Main Street in front of Hudson Barber Emporium.
  • Christmas Karaoke with the Bryan Piano Man will be happening near Mr. G’s Pizzeria and the Downtown Bryan Holiday Window Decorating Contest will be in full swing.

Christmas in the Park

  • Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6-10 p.m.
  • Enjoy old-fashioned hayrides, cookies, live entertainment, actual snow slides, photos with Santa and reindeer, adopt a Holiday Parks Pal, arts and crafts, and more at Stephen C Beachy Central Park.
  • Recreation Drive will close from 7 a.m.-11 p.m., and visitors will be unable to drive through the park. Shuttles will run from 5-11 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot (JCPenney side). Handicap parking is available at the Beachy Central Park softball complex, which can be accessed from Highway 6.

Breakfast with Blue Santa

  • Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9-11 a.m.
  • Santa Claus is visiting the College Station Police Department! Join CSPD for donuts and pictures with Santa. Children under 13 will also get a small present.

39th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show

  • Saturday Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Sunday Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • The 39th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show will be held at the Brazos Center in Bryan on December 4th and 5th 2021. There will be 100 craftspeople that are offering a wide array of gift-giving ideas for the upcoming holidays for the ones that you love.

Jingle on the Green

  • Sunday, Dec. 5 from 3-6 p.m.
  • Gear up for the Holidays at Century Square and take free photos with Cowboy Santa and Mrs.Clause. There will be Christmas music, special booths and activities from the Century Square tenants, a hot chocolate station and holiday activities.

