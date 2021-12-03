Advertisement

Man wanted on aggravated assault of a child charges in Brazos County

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Alan Martin Vanegas has an outstanding warrant from the Brazos Co. Sheriff's Office
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Alan Martin Vanegas is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted on a 2019 warrant for aggravated assault of a child by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, his last known residence was on Pecan Street in Bryan. Authorities believe he likely still has contacts who live in the Brazos Valley.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

