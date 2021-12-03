Man wanted on aggravated assault of a child charges in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Alan Martin Vanegas is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted on a 2019 warrant for aggravated assault of a child by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, his last known residence was on Pecan Street in Bryan. Authorities believe he likely still has contacts who live in the Brazos Valley.

Alan Martin Vanegas has an outstanding warrant from 2019 for Aggravated Assault of a Child. His last known residence was on Pecan St in Bryan. We believe he likely still has contacts in our area, and someone knows where we can find him. pic.twitter.com/zfdPRopfo9 — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) December 3, 2021

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

