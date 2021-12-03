OSR closed as Bryan police investigate fatal 18-wheeler crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.

The department says an 18-wheeler and an SUV crashed at the intersection of West Highway 21 and West OSR at 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the SUV was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.

OSR is closed right now at the intersection so expect delays if you’re in the area.

Officers are working a fatality collision at the intersection of West State Highway 21 and West OSR. This collision is involving an 18 wheeler and a passenger vehicle. At this time, OSR is closed. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/nnCPHSz71G — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.