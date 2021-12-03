Advertisement

OSR closed as Bryan police investigate fatal 18-wheeler crash

Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.

The department says an 18-wheeler and an SUV crashed at the intersection of West Highway 21 and West OSR at 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the SUV was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.

OSR is closed right now at the intersection so expect delays if you’re in the area.

