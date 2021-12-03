Advertisement

Progress continues at Bryan’s Midtown Park, BigShots opening soon

BigShots is expected to open in a few weeks.
The new Legends Event Center is taking shape.
The new Legends Event Center is taking shape.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Progress continues at Bryan’s new Midtown Park. The $41 million Legends Event Center is taking shape. Exterior beams are up for part of the massive facility and roofing is currently getting installed. The event center will have basketball and volleyball courts as well as other recreational options.

BigShots Golf is expected to open in a few weeks. The new road into the park is also expected to open in conjunction with the golf entertainment facility.

News 3′s Clay Falls had an extensive construction tour with city staff and will have new details at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

We have our previous update here.

