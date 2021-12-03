Advertisement

Southbound I-45 shut down south of Huntsville due to 18-wheeler crash

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A major wreck involving an 18-wheeler has shut down traffic on southbound Interstate 45 at Park Road 40 near mile-marker 106 between Huntsville and New Waverly.

Traffic is being diverted to the feeder road at Park Road 40, according to a Facebook post from the Walker County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook page around 8 a.m. SH-75 is also being used as an alternate route.

“Traffic on the feeder road is backed up from the county line into Huntsville,” states the post. “Traffic is going to be slow and heavy... Use caution. Give yourself time.”

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 southbound near Huntsville
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 southbound near Huntsville(New Waverly Community News)
Crews continue to clear I-45 after Friday crash
Crews continue to clear I-45 after Friday crash(New Waverly Community News)

Photos used with permission from New Waverly Community News and Events.

