Sue Haswell Park transforms into winter wonderland for Holiday Magic event

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sue Haswell Park in Bryan was transformed into a winter wonderland Thursday. It was for the city’s annual Holiday Magic event.

There were Christmas lights, carols, and hot chocolate, but the biggest attraction was the snow hill.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but families were happy to see it return.

