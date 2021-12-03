‘There’s room for everyone on the Nice List!’: The Theatre Company of BCS presents “Elf, The Musical”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buddy The Elf, and the rest of the holiday comedy’s favorites are coming to life on stage in Elf, The Musical. The Theatre Company BCS will be performing the family-friendly production in several weekend shows leading up to the Christmas holiday.

For Adrienne Dobson, Director of The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station’s ELF is a holiday classic.

“When the movie ELF came out in 2003, it immediately became a holiday fixture,” said Dobson. “Nothing beats the final scene outside Central Park, as one by one, everyone joins Jovie signing together. Because we all know now that it’s the best way to spread Christmas cheer!”

Elf, The Musical is very similar to ELF, the major motion picture. However, the performance features 12 musical numbers and a few slight adaptations.

Many of the characters in the production told KBTX’s Fallon Appleton that they based their character off the onscreen version.

“Playing Buddy is an absolute honor,” said Derek Shaw. “I love the movie. It’s one of my favorite Christmas movies and I love the way Will Ferrell portrays Buddy, so being able to do that here is an absolute pleasure and honor.”

Performances will be on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19.

Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Company of BCS or online by clicking here.

In addition to the shows, on Sunday, the Theatre Company of BCS will be debuting its 2022 season.

“We are going to announce our 33rd season, which will kick off January 2022 and take us through the next year,” said Dobson. “Our shows for next season are still a secret, so on Sunday is when we are going to talk about the last two years because our current season has lasted almost two years. We are going to acknowledge all of our patrons, our underwriters, everyone who got us through the year and then announce everything happening next year.”

Festivities start at 7 p.m. at the theatre.

The Theatre Company of BCS is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave., Ste. 500 in Bryan.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Posted by KBTX Media on Friday, December 3, 2021

