Advertisement

Aggie Track & Field Opens Season at Wooo Pig Classic

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams open the 2022 season on Dec. 3 at the Wooo Pig Classic inside the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Texas A&M is slated to compete against nearly a dozen teams including, Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas, Iowa State, Little Rock, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Tulsa and Washington.

The meet is set to begin at 3 p.m. with running events and will be streamed live on the SEC Network +, while live results will be updated by Flash Results.

The Maroon & White enter 42 Aggies, including 12 that earned All-America honors in 2021. Notable male Aggies include two-time Southeastern Conference 800m champion and NCAA outdoor 800m runner-up Brandon Miller. The sophomore ended his 2021 campaign at the U.S. Olympic Trials where he finished 15th in the 800m at 1:47.65, the third fastest all-time by an American under-20 years old. Miller, along with three-time All-American Moitalel Mpoke, enter the 600m slated at 5 p.m.

Top female returners entered include eight-time All-American Deborah Acquah (long jump), NCAA high jump runner-up Lamara Distin (high jump), and Charokee Young (300m, 4x400m), Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400m) and Jania Martin (300m, 4x400m), all three ran on the indoor 4x400m relay that won the NCAA championship last season.

Other notable returning All-Americans entered in the meet include: Lance Broome (300m), Allon Clay (1000m), Syaira Richardson (4x400m), Kaylah Robinson (60m hurdles) and Emmanuel Yeboah (60m).

A&M reloaded with one of the nation’s top recruiting classes in the 2021, as standout signees making their collegiate debut include: Heather Abadie (pole vault), Katelyn Fairchild (weight throw), Bailey Goggans (1000m), Keanu Jones (60m), Caleb Murdock (pole vault) and Ashton Schwartzman (4x400m).

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on situation of having to cancel home opener and deciding to travel…

“It’s a different type of competition because we only get to compete about a third of the athletes that we would have liked to enter in a season opening meet. This is not a situation that we like, but it’s the situation that we are in and we are going to do the best that we can with it.”

on the importance of a season opening meet in December…

“Every time that we have this first meet it is about an individual doing what they are capable of doing. Being in a competitive environment will help an individual do that. As coaches we are going to watch and see who does what we have been talking about from a coaching standpoint or who reverts back to doing things their old ways. It is about seeing your athletes in a competitive environment. Practice is practice and competition is competition, there’s no replacement for competition and that’s why it’s important.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Smith, a correctional officer, was arrested after reportedly taking pills into a Bryan...
Correctional officer arrested after reportedly taking pills into Bryan prison unit
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Food for Families Food Drive
How to donate to the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Foster Street Nov. 18
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Navasota shooting

Latest News

Burton battles way into 2A Regional Finals against Falls City
Franklin to face Poth in Pflugerville
College Station to face off against Denton Ryan in playoffs for second straight season
Centerville back in State Quarterfinals