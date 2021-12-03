Treat of the Day: CSISD FFA chapters advance to state compeition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three teams from the A&M Consolidated and College Station FFA chapters placed first and second in the area contest to advance to the state competition this weekend.

The College Station High School FFA quiz team took first place. The CSHS ag issues team placed second and the Consol public relations team also placed second.

Several other teams in the district including the consol ag issues team CSHS ag skills team and Consol job interview contestant all placed third in their competitions.

