Turgeon and Maryland part ways

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland’s basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25. The athletic department announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision.

The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. The Terps began this season ranked, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season.

Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

