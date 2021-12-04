Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Almond

She is a playful girl who loves a good walk and belly rubs.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almond is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 3, 2021. She’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie/Mix.

Shelter employees say Almond is playful, loves a good walk and belly rubs.

“She’s young. She’s going to want to get outside and go on walks and enjoy this beautiful fall weather. She’s also ready for a home for the holidays and looks like she is happy to curl up on the couch as well,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

If you’re interested in adopting sweet Almond, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person during regular business hours. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Aggieland Humane is also looking for more fosters during the holiday season. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Dozens of reptiles including snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions, and turtles were found inside...
Bryan firefighters save dozens of reptiles inside smoke-filled duplex
Lauren Smith, a correctional officer, was arrested after reportedly taking pills into a Bryan...
Correctional officer arrested after reportedly taking pills into Bryan prison unit
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 southbound near Huntsville
Southbound I-45 shut down south of Huntsville due to 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

Progress continues at Bryan's Midtown Park, BigShots opening soon
Progress continues at Bryan's Midtown Park, BigShots opening soon
College Station ISD Education Foundation working on mattress drive for students
College Station ISD Education Foundation working on mattress drive for students
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Friday Evening Weather Update 12/3
Friday Evening Weather Update 12/3