Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Almond

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almond is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 3, 2021. She’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie/Mix.

Shelter employees say Almond is playful, loves a good walk and belly rubs.

“She’s young. She’s going to want to get outside and go on walks and enjoy this beautiful fall weather. She’s also ready for a home for the holidays and looks like she is happy to curl up on the couch as well,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

If you’re interested in adopting sweet Almond, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person during regular business hours. Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Aggieland Humane is also looking for more fosters during the holiday season. You can learn more here.

