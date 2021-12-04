Aggies complete Wooo Pig Classic, Miller records World U-20 600m record

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the Wooo Pig Classic, while Brandon Miller highlighted the meet with a world under-20 600m time of 1:15.49 at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Miller, the 2021 NCAA outdoor 800m runner-up, ran the first 400m in 49.06 before completing the full 600m race at 1:15.49. Pending ratification, his time would stand as a world under-20 record. The sophomore’s race was the second fastest in school history and the sixth fastest in collegiate history.

In total, the Aggies finished with nine all-time Texas A&M top-12 marks. Most notably, Laila Owens ran a school record in the 300m 37.06. Her time ranks No. 9 on the all-time collegiate record list.

Lamara Distin highlighted the field events winning the women’s high jump with a clearance of 6-1.25/1.86m, which makes her the second best indoor performer in Aggie history. Pablo Zolezzi finished as the top collegian in the men’s weight throw by bettering his previous personal best by seven feet. Zolezzi finished second overall at 63-7/19.38m.

Texas A&M will take a break from competition before hosting the Ted Nelson Invitational on Jan. 14-15 at the Gilliam Track & Field Indoor Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.