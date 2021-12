SEQUIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers saw their season come to an end Friday night following a 34-20 loss to Falls City Friday night at Matador Stadium.

The Bears jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and were able to hold off a second-half rally by the Panthers to advance to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals next week against Mart.

