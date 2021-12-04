Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Dozens of reptiles including snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions, and turtles were found inside...
Bryan firefighters save dozens of reptiles inside smoke-filled duplex
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 southbound near Huntsville
Southbound I-45 shut down south of Huntsville due to 18-wheeler crash
Surveillance footage from April of 2020 provided by attorneys appears to show some of the...
Seven families file lawsuit against Crockett daycare alleging repeated neglect and abuse

Latest News

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
Mich. school shooting suspect's parents plead not guilty
Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars