Donut shops burglaries in Bryan, College Station appear to be connected to other central Texas crimes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back on Sept. 13, Bryan and College Station Police Departments responded to burglaries at several donut shops in the area. The burglaries took place at the Fresh Donuts on Boonville Road in Bryan and the Krispy Kreme on Harvey Road in College Station.

Shortly before midnight in Groesbeck, roughly 70 miles away from Bryan and College Station, police responded to a burglary at Snowflake Donuts in the 500 block of South Ellis Street in Groesbeck.

Investigators with the Groesbeck Police Department believe the same individuals committed the crimes.

“Yes, the crimes that happened here in Groesbeck and the crimes that happened In your area are very similar to how they were committed as far as how they gained entry into the businesses,” said Groesbeck Police Department detective John Blanco.

Blanco says persons matching the suspect description were seen in the Brazos County area.

“College Station or Bryan PD was able to get the vehicle that kind of fitted the description of ours on a traffic camera, but nobody was able to, on our end were not able to recover a license plate or any better description of the vehicle,” said Blanco.

It is unclear at this point what was stolen from the businesses in Bryan and College Station. Blanco says cash and a gun were taken from the burglary in Groesbeck.

“I believe they got almost a thousand dollars in cash out of ours, and also, there was a firearm that was stolen out of the donut shop,” said Blanco.

Officials with the Bryan and College Station Police Departments hope the video released by the Groesbeck Police Department leads to some tips on the local crimes.

