Franklin rolls into Class 3A Division 2 State Semifinals

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Poth 66-0 Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 State Quarterfinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Franklin scored on the first nine possessions of the game.

Bobby Washington ran for three touchdowns in the game. Jayden Jackson rushed for two touchdowns. Malcolm Murphy and Bryson Washington each had a touchdown run. Marcus Wade threw two touchdown passes.

Franklin will face Waskom in the State Semifinals of the Class 3A Division 2 Playoffs.

