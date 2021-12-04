Next cold front sparks a rain / storm potential Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an unseasonably warm stretch of days in the Brazos Valley, a cold front looks to move through the area Monday morning, bringing with it a rain and storm potential to kick off the upcoming work week.

Before it can get here, a warmer than average end to the weekend is in store Sunday, with areas of patchy fog in the morning leading in a mostly cloudy afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s and a healthier south breeze.

Warmer than average end to the weekend is expected across the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

A very isolated chance for a few stray showers remains in the forecast through Sunday evening, ahead of a higher rain and storm chance Monday morning as the cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley. While the exact timing may need to be fiddled with over the next 24 hours, generally we’ll plan to see the boundary approach our northern counties by the 8 - 9 am timeframe, the central Brazos Valley by the 9 - 11 am timeframe, and the southern reaches of the area by or just after lunchtime.

Early look at what the radar could look like Monday morning as our next cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley ⬇️



A broken line of rain / storms is expected to accompany the front, & while overall threat is low, we'll monitor for an iso. strong wind concern, especially east pic.twitter.com/d1ZLXXrgGY — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) December 4, 2021

While the overall strong storm potential currently isn’t overly impressive, it’s worth noting that the Storm Prediction Center has included the eastern half of the Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong-to-briefly severe storm to accompany the cold front’s arrival. The biggest thing to monitor with this activity looks to be an isolated strong wind concern, especially east. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals could measure up to 0.10″ - 0.50″+ through the first half of the day Monday.

Temperature-wise, we’ll look to find temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s before the front passes you by, then likely falling throughout the day. A gusty north wind will take over in its wake, ushering in a push of cooler air that will attempt to bring afternoon highs closer to seasonable through at least Tuesday.

Temperature trend through the upcoming week (KBTX)

