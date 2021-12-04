No. 17 Aggie Women’s Basketball Faces No. 15 Texas Sunday Afternoon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set for a top-20 matchup against historic rival No. 15 Texas on Sunday at 3 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Fans can buy tickets to the rivalry game here. The game is Youth Sunday Funday at Reed Arena, where a purchase of one adult general admission ticket gets you four free kids tickets. There will be a face painter available at the North Tailgate Zone and free cotton candy for the first 140 kids. At halftime, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to hit a half-court shot for $5,000. Additionally, the first 850 fans to arrive at the game will receive a free Texas A&M t-shirt.

The Aggies (8-0) continue their 2021-22 slate following a win over Little Rock, 65-50, Wednesday afternoon. Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts led the way, each scoring 15 points while Pitts nailed five 3-pointers. Aaliyah Patty recorded a season-high 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Maroon & White’s first double-double of the season. A&M is on an 18-game home winning streak, which is the longest in the Southeastern Conference. It has also won a program-best 24 straight games against non-conference opponents, dating back to the 2019-20 season.

The Aggies are led by Wells who is averaging 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game. Jordan Nixon is scoring 15.8 points per contest and won the MVP of the Paradise Jam Tournament earlier this season. A&M leads the country in 3-point field goal percentage, knocking down 45% of its shots from deep while only allowing opponents to shoot 19.3% from beyond the arc.

With a win, A&M head coach Gary Blair will pass Shelby Metcalf for the most wins in Aggie basketball history, breaking a tie at 438 victories while leading the Aggies. Metcalf coached the Texas A&M men’s basketball program from 1963-90 and amassed a 438-306 record.

Led by second-year head coach Vic Schaefer, the Longhorns arrive in Aggieland following a successful 2020-21 campaign where Texas went 21-10 and advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Texas is led by Aliyah Matharu who is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 assists per game.

This is the 87th all-time matchup between Texas A&M and Texas, with the Longhorns leading the series, 62-24. The Aggies are 14-5 since Feb. 2006. Blair holds an 11-8 record over his former assistant coach, Schaefer, who helped lead A&M to its first national title in 2011.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

