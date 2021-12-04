Open area provides safe space for buying, selling goods in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be nerve-wracking to meet someone after buying something from them on a website like Facebook or Craigslist. This is why Riddhi Joshi uses College Station Police Department’s exchange zones when selling or buying items from Facebook Marketplace.

“Another person can also feel like it’s authentic because this is specially exchange zone, so they can also trust me,” Joshi said.

The police department has two spots designated for exchanges, which can be used for product or custody exchanges. Joshi said the exchange zones make her feel safe.

“There are less chances of conflict,” Joshi said. “We love this location for any kind of exchange, especially when it’s a big amount.”

Officer Tristen Lopez said exchange zones are one of the best ways to stay safe from criminals.

“They’ll have all sorts of tactics that they’ll use to try to trick people or try to figure out how to take advantage of someone,” Lopez said.

The exchange zones can be used at any time every day of the week.

“There’s cameras focused specifically on the exchange zone, but there’s also cameras everywhere around the police department, so if these two spots are taken up, you can park in a nearby spot,” Lopez said.

Lopez said it’s important to report suspicious activities and trust your gut when making online purchases.

“If a specific transaction just seems off to you or if a specific deal is too good to be true then it might actually be too good to be true,” Lopez said.

