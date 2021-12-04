Advertisement

Timpson holds Centerville scoreless in the second half and wins 48-13

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers were held scoreless in the second half of Friday’s Class 2A Division 1 Regional Final and suffered a 48-13 loss against Timpson Friday night at the Tomato Bowl.

Centerville grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 2 yard Paxton Hancock touchdown run and then reclaimed the lead in the second quarter on a 9 yard TD toss to Zach Taylor to make it 13-7. Taylor’s touchdown reception would be the last time the Tigers would find the endzone and see their season come to an end with a 12-2 record.

Timpson (12-0) advances to the 2A Div. 1 State Semifinals next week.

