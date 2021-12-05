B/CS mayors compete to raise money for Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan and College Station mayors went head-to-head in the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army’s 15th annual Mayor Ring off Saturday. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney rang at the Walmart on Brothers Blvd. and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson rang at the Walmart on Briarcrest Dr. to see who could raise the most money within an hour. Both mayors had a combined goal of $10,000.

Bryan has won the Ring Off every year, according to Bryan/College Station Salvation Army’s website.

Mooney said he always enjoys singing Christmas carols while encouraging the College Station community to give.

”It’s not a matter of win or loser, but the fact of the matter is, the Salvation Army wins,” Mooney said.

Nelson said he enjoys giving back to those in need with Mooney. The Bryan mayor believes they share a special connection because their terms started together and will end together.

”It’s great to help those in need in our local community,” Nelson said. “Almost all the donations here stay local and so we’re really helping out our community today.”

The total amount raised at the Ring Off will be posted Wednesday, Dec. 8, on the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

