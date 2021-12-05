Colder air returns to the Brazos Valley Monday; storms may rumble as it blows in

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday’s high of 81° in Bryan-College Station made it the 5th warmest 5th of December since 1951 (when record-keeping began at Easterwood Airport). To keep up with the theme, the first five days of December 2021 are the 5th warmest experienced over the past 70 years. A chilly change puts a pause on that trend Monday. Here’s what you need to know:

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS

The Brazos Valley has been placed under an isolated, 1 out of 5, risk for a few strong to briefly severe thunderstorms early Monday. While the overall concern is low, any stronger storm that can form either along or just ahead of the south sagging cold front could push wind gusts 30-50mph+. In the most extreme case, a stronger storm may briefly attempt to rotate to produce a spin-up, weak tornado concern. While something to monitor, both of these outcomes would be rare and of an extremely isolated nature. Rainfall totals are expected to be highly uneven with totals ranging from dry rain gauges to as much as 0.75″+.

Timeline:

Northern Brazos Valley: 7am - 9am

Central Brazos Valley: 8am - 10am

Southern Brazos Valley: 9am - 12pm

As the cold front passes, the rain and thunderstorm potential -- along with any small severe weather concern -- will come to an end.

TEMPERATURES

A majority of the Brazos Valley will walk out in the morning to the humid, mild, low 70s. TAKE SOMETHING WARMER TO WEAR WITH YOU! As the cold front takes over, temperatures are slated to drop 15° - 20° within the first hour of this north wind returning.

Temperatures take a 15° - 20° tumble as the cold front arrives Monday morning (KBTX)

Thermometers are expected to bottom out in the mid and upper 50s at midday, with a small rebound to or just inside the low 60s by mid-afternoon.

GUSTY, CHILLY WIND

Once cooler air takes over, wind gusts -- aka occasional winds -- are expected to run as high as 30-35mph at times. The highest wind gusts of the day are expected between mid-morning to midday. By afternoon, a consistent 15-20mph north wind is anticipated, with the occasional gust upwards of 25-30mph.

Monday's cold front is expected to allow a gusty, north wind to blow through the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

IT WILL NOT LAST

If you enjoy the month of December actually feeling cool, take this in while you have it. By mid-week, a south wind will move temperatures back to the mid-50s in the morning and mid-70s in the afternoon. Forecast highs in the low and mid-80s Thursday and Friday will be near-record or record-breaking material. A second, strong cold front is currently scheduled to slice into the Brazos Valley sometime Saturday afternoon or evening.

