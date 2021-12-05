Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in river

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased body that was discovered in a river Sunday morning.

Sheriff Mike Clore released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

“On Dec 5, 2021, at approx 7:52 am, The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. An investigation into the missing person began. Later, at approximately 10:48 am on the same day, MCSO received a report of a lifeless person in the river, approximately 15 miles away. It is unknown at this time whether the two calls are related. As with all questionable deaths, the person in the river will be investigated as a homicide until or unless the evidence determines another outcome. Until a positive ID is made and family has been notified, the name of the person located in the river will not be released.”

Specific locations of where the discovery was made were not included in the release.

