Advertisement

Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in river

The death is being treated as a homicide investigation at this time, said Sheriff Mike Clore
The death is being treated as a homicide investigation at this time, said Sheriff Mike Clore
The death is being treated as a homicide investigation at this time, said Sheriff Mike Clore
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased body that was discovered in a river Sunday morning.

Sheriff Mike Clore released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

“On Dec 5, 2021, at approx 7:52 am, The Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. An investigation into the missing person began. Later, at approximately 10:48 am on the same day, MCSO received a report of a lifeless person in the river, approximately 15 miles away. It is unknown at this time whether the two calls are related. As with all questionable deaths, the person in the river will be investigated as a homicide until or unless the evidence determines another outcome. Until a positive ID is made and family has been notified, the name of the person located in the river will not be released.”

Specific locations of where the discovery was made were not included in the release.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Police searching for two suspects after burglary at Central Texas donut shop
Donut shops burglaries in Bryan, College Station appear to be connected to other central Texas crimes
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Texas Birthday Bash announces 2022 concert lineup
Officer Tristen Lopez said exchange zones are popular at police departments around the country.
Open area provides safe space for buying, selling goods in College Station

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Wake Forest Gator Bowl
Texas A&M Accepts Invitation to TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
A woman told police she was forced into a vehicle Sunday morning and sexually assaulted by an...
Police: Woman says she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted while leaving Northgate
The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army held its 15th annual Mayor Ring Off Saturday, Dec. 4.
B/CS mayors compete to raise money for Salvation Army
-
Santa and Mrs. Claus make early trip to Bryan/College Station to promote reading
Reynolds & Reynolds didn't allow supply chain issues to hinder its annual tradition.
Local company struggles to find bikes for annual giveaway