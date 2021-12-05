Advertisement

Police: Woman says she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted while leaving Northgate

A woman told police she was forced into a vehicle Sunday morning and sexually assaulted by an unknown person.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Police Department has issued a crime alert in reference to a sexual assault that was reported Sunday morning.

Police say a woman was leaving Northgate just after 2:00 a.m. and got separated from her group when a man approached her and asked if she needed a ride. The woman told police she declined his offer but as she was walking back to her apartment, she says the man came back and found her in the parking lot of a business near University Drive and College Avenue.

The woman told police that the suspect forced her into his vehicle and drove her to other off-campus locations before driving her to the parking lot of her apartment complex where she said she was sexually assaulted.

The woman told police she struggled with the suspect and he told her to get out of the vehicle.

University police because the offense originated in the city of College Station the College Station Police Department will conduct the investigation.

Police released only a vague description of the suspect and vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

