Santa and Mrs. Claus make early trip to Bryan/College Station to promote reading

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan hosted its final storytime of the year in its “storytime at the museum” series, and Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance.

KBTX’s own Karla Castillo was the event’s guest reader. She read the book ‘Twas Nochebuena, which she says reminds her of her family’s Christmas.

Santa and Mrs. Claus took part in the storytime and were available for family pictures.

According to Fabi Payton, founder of I Heart Bryan, these storytimes promote reading and learning for children.

She says events like this wouldn’t be possible without the generous spirit of the Bryan-College Station community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosted the event.

“We live in such an amazing community that so many people can come together for the good of our children and to really bring about something so magical,” said Payton. “Everybody that is involved in this area has donated their time, services, and effort to bring this about.”

“It is a testimony to the wonderful community we live in,” said Payton.

Payton says storytime will resume in the summer. She suggests staying up to date with I Heart Bryan’s website or social media pages for updates.

