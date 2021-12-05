Advertisement

Texas A&M Succeeds Past Rice, 159-102

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M women’s swimming team defeated Rice, 159-102, in a dual-style meet Saturday inside the Rice Aquatics Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed 10 of the 14 events.

The 200 medley relay team of Aviv Barzelay, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek started the day off with a first-place finish (1:41.80). Stepanek placed first in the 100 free (49.63) and 200 IM (2:05.17) as well.

Abby Grottle and Joelle Reddin earned the top-two spots in the 1000 free with times of 10:04.95 and 10:23.96, respectively.

In the 100 breast, Charlotte Longbottom (1:04.40) paced the field as the Aggies claimed the top-four spots.

Danielle Hepler placed first in the 200 fly with a time of 2:02.42, while Bobbi Kennett notched the top spot in the 50 free (23.64).

The Aggies return on Jan. 6 as they travel to Florida to take on the Seminoles followed by the Gators on Jan. 8.

Results:

200 Medley Relay – Aviv Barzelay, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 1:41.80*

1000 Free – Abby Grottle – 10:04.95*

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:47.94

100 Back – Aviv Barzelay – 55.54

100 Breast – Charlotte Longbottom – 1:04.40*

200 Fly – Danielle Hepler - 2:02.42*

50 Fly – Bobbi Kennett – 23.64*

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 49.63*

200 Back – Ashley Conrad – 1:36.35*

200 Breast – Emme Nelson – 2:18.25*

500 Free – Abby Grottle – 4:56.36*

100 Fly – Danielle Hepler – 55.90

200 IM – Chloe Stepanek – 2:05.17*

200 Free Relay – Kaitlyn Owens, Emma Stephenson, Andrea Perttula, Bobbi Kennett – 1:34.68

First place finishes are marked with *

