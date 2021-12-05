Texas Birthday Bash announces 2022 concert lineup
The lineup features big names in Texas and country music.
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In 2022, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and ahead of the festivities, the Texas independence celebration has rolled out its much-anticipated concert lineup.
Texas Birthday Bash is set for March 4th and 5th, 2022 in downtown Navasota.
Below is the concert lineup for the two-day celebration, according to an announcement made by the Texas Birthday Bash on Saturday at The P.A. Smith Hotel.
Friday, March 4:
- Grupo Vital
- Los Chicos del 512
- Jack Ingram
- Diamond Rio
Saturday, March 5:
- Hayden McBride
- Bri Bagwell
- Randall King
- Cory Morrow
- Pat Green
- The Randy Rogers Band
Tickets will go live at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Texas Birthday Bash. To learn more about the Texas Birthday Bash, click here.
