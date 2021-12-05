Texas Birthday Bash announces 2022 concert lineup

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In 2022, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and ahead of the festivities, the Texas independence celebration has rolled out its much-anticipated concert lineup.

Texas Birthday Bash is set for March 4th and 5th, 2022 in downtown Navasota.

Below is the concert lineup for the two-day celebration, according to an announcement made by the Texas Birthday Bash on Saturday at The P.A. Smith Hotel.

Friday, March 4:

Grupo Vital

Los Chicos del 512

Jack Ingram

Diamond Rio

Saturday, March 5:

Hayden McBride

Bri Bagwell

Randall King

Cory Morrow

Pat Green

The Randy Rogers Band

Tickets will go live at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Texas Birthday Bash. To learn more about the Texas Birthday Bash, click here.

