Advertisement

Texas Birthday Bash announces 2022 concert lineup

The lineup features big names in Texas and country music.
(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In 2022, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and ahead of the festivities, the Texas independence celebration has rolled out its much-anticipated concert lineup.

Texas Birthday Bash is set for March 4th and 5th, 2022 in downtown Navasota.

Below is the concert lineup for the two-day celebration, according to an announcement made by the Texas Birthday Bash on Saturday at The P.A. Smith Hotel.

Friday, March 4:

  • Grupo Vital
  • Los Chicos del 512
  • Jack Ingram
  • Diamond Rio

Saturday, March 5:

  • Hayden McBride
  • Bri Bagwell
  • Randall King
  • Cory Morrow
  • Pat Green
  • The Randy Rogers Band

Tickets will go live at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Texas Birthday Bash. To learn more about the Texas Birthday Bash, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Dozens of reptiles including snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions, and turtles were found inside...
Bryan firefighters save dozens of reptiles inside smoke-filled duplex
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 southbound near Huntsville
Southbound I-45 shut down south of Huntsville due to 18-wheeler crash
Surveillance footage from April of 2020 provided by attorneys appears to show some of the...
Seven families file lawsuit against Crockett daycare alleging repeated neglect and abuse

Latest News

A cold front will push into the Brazos Valley Monday morning, sparking up a rain / storm...
Next cold front sparks a rain / storm potential Monday morning
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Officer Tristen Lopez said exchange zones are popular at police departments around the country.
Open area provides safe space for buying, selling goods in College Station
Almond is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 3, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Almond