This weeks Classroom Champion is Austin Labowitz.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Austin Labowitz. The St. Joseph’s High School Senior has a 4.32-grade point average and ranks 3rd in his class. Austin is on the Leadership Team for St. Joseph’s, as well as a member of NHS, band, and dual credit AP. “Austin is very friendly and very good-natured student. I think I’ll really miss seeing his cheerful attitude, which he spreads to the other students. they really have a high esteem for him. He’s very team oriented and very helpful to the students and to the teachers alike.” Janine Barry-Teacher

Athletically, Austin runs cross country in the fall, track in the spring and plays basketball in between. He has Eagle awards in both Cross Country and Basketball.“He participates in everything runs cross country in the fall, plays basketball in the winter and then steps out on the track in the spring. As he’s grown from a freshmen trying to find playing time to, he’s going to start as a senior and be a big part of our offense and our defense this year from a basketball perspective its nice to see him grow into a big role player.”Max Bergkamp- Athletic Director

Austin will be attending the University of Texas to study finance in hopes of one day starting his own business. Even with a tremendous amount of athletic activities and scholastic work, he knows that making time for family and friends is important. “One thing that helps me a lot is just getting my work done as soon as I get it. Just getting it over with and then if I ever feel stressed, I just go, hang out with my friends, take my mind off of things and just make sure to not get overwhelmed with anything and take some time for myself.” said Labowitz

Congratulations to St Joseph’s, Austin Labowitz, this week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

