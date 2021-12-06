The Calvert Collective holds Toys for Tots drive and gets visit from Santa

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Collective hosted a holiday event Sunday featuring all kinds of fun activities for families, and it was for a good cause.

Two marines were there helping with their Toys for Tots drive. Santa was also there all afternoon taking pictures with kids. There was also a station where kids could write their letters to Santa and send it off to the North Pole.

”It just makes my heart so happy,” The Calvert Collective Co-owner Sara Gallagher said. “Somebody was asking earlier if we were excited to have Santa here, and my heart is just the happiest it’s ever been to be able to do this and give back to our community here locally.“

”It’s glowing. It’s amazing to watch Calvert grow,” The Calvert Collective Co-owner Ashley Barth said. “We’ve got folks coming from south College Station, from Waco. I mean people are traveling in with their families right now because it’s the holidays, and they’re literally watching this area give back to their own community and support each other, and it’s just amazing. There’s all this kindness and love and giving, and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

The Calvert Cookie Company also had a booth set up providing holiday treats. The Ol’ West Saloon and Calvert ISD were sponsors of the event.

There’s still time to donate to Toys for Tots at The Calvert Collective. People can bring their new, unwrapped toys to the store through Dec. 15.

