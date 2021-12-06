Advertisement

Calvert’s late Fire Chief leaves lasting legacy

Joe Jackson, the retired honorary fire chief in Calvert who served the community for many decades, passed away Sunday
Calvert Fire Department
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - At 78 years old, retired honorary fire chief, Joe Jackson, passed away Sunday morning.

Jackson served the community for over 50 years, earning the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year award back in 2018.

“I think it’s a very big loss,” said Jackson’s daughter, Renda Bermudez. “He’s took this fire department from a one bay station to what we currently have, and it’s just very hard to lose him.”

His daughter followed in her father’s footsteps and now serves as Calvert’s fire chief.

“It means a lot. It showed a lot of leadership to me and I think it really determined how I grew up and what I did with my future. It just taught me a lot,” said Bermudez.

In and outside of the fire department, Jackson was always willing to offer a helping hand.

“He was Chief whenever I started here and he has just been a very good role model ever since,” said President of Calvert Fire Department, William Houston. “Even in his older age, it didn’t matter, 3 a.m., whenever we dropped a call you best be assured Joe was going to be there whenever a neighbor called for help.”

“He’s very outspoken and outgoing. He was always willing to help people. No matter who they were or what they needed. If he could help you, he would,” Bermudez said.

His funeral services are expected to happen Saturday, Dec. 11.

