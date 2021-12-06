Advertisement

College Station Police investigating sexual asssault near Northgate

A sexual assault was reported over the weekend, but police say the survivor doesn’t want to file charges.
CSPD received a third party report of a sexual assault near College Avenue.
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a report of sexual assault. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning as a woman was walking back to her apartment from Northgate.

On Monday, police said detectives are looking into the allegations.

They received a third party report of a sexual assault near College Avenue. Texas A&M University Police sent out an alert Sunday saying the woman said she was sexually assaulted when she left Northgate and was separated from her group. UPD said the survivor was taken in the suspect’s car to several locations before he assaulted her at her apartment parking lot.

CSPD tells KBTX the survivor did not call police and did not want to file a report and that the two met at Northgate. Police say the survivor has been unwilling to cooperate and investigators are unable to corroborate any details. Police have not provided additional information.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center provides services and information that young people can use to protect themselves during this time of year when there are parties and gatherings.

”Just being aware of your surroundings. Being in groups, always checking in where you are. But also knowing that that does not stop an assault. So many of our stories that are in this office are acquaintances, dates, etc., and you can be aware of your surroundings and things can still happen,” said Lindsey LeBlanc, Sexual Assault Resource Center Executive Director.

Resources for sexual assault survivors and more information can be found here. SARC’s Crisis Hotline is (979) 731-1000.

Coming up tonight at 10 p.m., we will hear more from personal safety experts and residents who live in that area.

Our initial story can be found here.

