From the Ground Up: Cattle ranching a multi-year endeavor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We can plan all we want to, but we can’t set up whether we get rain, the right temperature, any of that. we can’t actually make that happen, we just hope it happens the way we have it planned.”

Control what you can control. That’s the message Bobby Kurten has had for his operation for decades as a Brazos County rancher. This year, a lot of those “uncontrollables” have come into place at the right time, especially with the weather.

“Luckily that’s the time of year we sell calves. We usually have the cows calve in winter and early spring and then we sell them in the fall. So having the market good in the fall, and the grass to go along with it, is good.”

With the average first freeze falling in late November, Kurten is thankful it’s a little later than usual this year.

“We’ve been lucky this year, we have not yet had a killing frost, so we’ve had growing grass,” says Kurten.

Green, lush grass makes for great fuel for hungry cows. Dead grass, when supplemented with protein, can work, too, but that’s much more expansive for the rancher.

“All of our inputs are up. Everything we buy is more expensive. luckily, our calves, when we sell them, are more expensive too.”

It’s the balance of good weather and high prices that will allow the Brazos Valley rancher to make out alright this year.

“It’s not going to be where it’s just a big pile of money handed to us. We’re going to make about what we expect to make, this year.”

In a multi-year operation that is breeding and selling cattle, ranchers are more than happy to have a “good” one here and there. That’s a look at Central Texas Agriculture, From the Ground Up

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.