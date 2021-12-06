Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Cattle ranching a multi-year endeavor

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We can plan all we want to, but we can’t set up whether we get rain, the right temperature, any of that. we can’t actually make that happen, we just hope it happens the way we have it planned.”

Control what you can control. That’s the message Bobby Kurten has had for his operation for decades as a Brazos County rancher. This year, a lot of those “uncontrollables” have come into place at the right time, especially with the weather.

“Luckily that’s the time of year we sell calves. We usually have the cows calve in winter and early spring and then we sell them in the fall. So having the market good in the fall, and the grass to go along with it, is good.”

With the average first freeze falling in late November, Kurten is thankful it’s a little later than usual this year.

“We’ve been lucky this year, we have not yet had a killing frost, so we’ve had growing grass,” says Kurten.

Green, lush grass makes for great fuel for hungry cows. Dead grass, when supplemented with protein, can work, too, but that’s much more expansive for the rancher.

“All of our inputs are up. Everything we buy is more expensive. luckily, our calves, when we sell them, are more expensive too.”

It’s the balance of good weather and high prices that will allow the Brazos Valley rancher to make out alright this year.

“It’s not going to be where it’s just a big pile of money handed to us. We’re going to make about what we expect to make, this year.”

In a multi-year operation that is breeding and selling cattle, ranchers are more than happy to have a “good” one here and there. That’s a look at Central Texas Agriculture, From the Ground Up

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman told police she was forced into a vehicle Sunday morning and sexually assaulted by an...
Police: Woman says she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted while leaving Northgate
Texas A&M vs Wake Forest Gator Bowl
Texas A&M accepts invitation to TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
The death is being treated as a homicide investigation at this time, said Sheriff Mike Clore
Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in river
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Joe Jackson and his late wife, Dorinda, were featured in a story on KBTX in 2019 after the...
Calvert’s retired, honorary fire chief passes away

Latest News

12/6
Monday PinPoint Forecast 12/6
Santa was at The Calvert Collective Sunday afternoon taking pictures with kids as part of the...
The Calvert Collective holds Toys for Tots drive and gets visit from Santa
The players were there to sign autographs and meet fans in exchange for a donation to the drive.
Texas A&M football team hosts toy drive for military families
The team says they wanted to take care of the families out there who are in need so that...
Texas Dynasty 14U baseball team holds toy drive for Phoebe’s Home