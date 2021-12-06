Advertisement

Holiday on the Quad returns to Texas A&M campus in support of BCS charities

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Holiday on the Quad was back on the Texas A&M University campus for the first time in two years.

It’s an annual community service event put on by the Corps of Cadets that lights up the campus quad for the holidays. This year featured 44 different organizations who were out raising money for charities and nonprofits.

”To be able to put this on has been absolutely incredible because like, just having a hand in bringing back a little bit of the holiday cheer, bringing back especially the spirit of giving because the profits are going to local charities,” Corps PR Values and Finance Officer George Hass said. “This has been an excellent experience, so I couldn’t think of anything better.”

Students and families had the chance to enjoy arts and crafts, games, seasonal treats, and plenty of photo opportunities. There were also collection boxes for the 12th Can Food Pantry set up throughout the quad.

There were also cultural organizations present to teach people about different kinds of holiday traditions across the globe.

“The Asian Presidents’ Council and the Hispanic Presidents’ Council are teaching about cultural aspects of the holidays,” Hass said. “There’s also Aggie Hillel and the Arab Students Association talking about Eid or Ramadan, so it’s just a learning experience for the whole community.”

