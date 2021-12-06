Local men charged with DWI following separate weekend crashes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A trio of men were arrested Saturday on DWI charges following crashes on Brazos County roadways.

Leonel Cruz-Monge, 45, of Bryan was arrested Saturday night after troopers say he side-swiped a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The deputy was on Highway 21 providing traffic control assistance on a separate crash when Cruz-Monge’s vehicle passed by and made contact with the patrol car. The deputy was not injured. Cruz-Monge was stopped near Smetana Road and SH 21 and taken into custody on a DWI-2nd offense charge. He was released Sunday on a $4,000 bond.

Michael Wade Lomon II, 22, of Bryan was arrested Saturday morning after crashing a vehicle in the 2800 block of Forestwood Drive near Peppertree Drive in Bryan. Police say Lomon struck several mailboxes and a small tree. Inside the vehicle, police found an empty Four Loko can and smelled burnt marijuana, according to a police report. This is his 3rd DWI arrest in Brazos County, according to online jail records. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Francisco Medrano, Jr., 21, of Bryan was taken into custody Saturday night after rolling his vehicle on its side in the 2900 block of Old Hearne Road near Bonham Elementary School in Bryan, according to an arrest report. Police said speed was also a possible factor in the crash. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and released Sunday on a $2,000 bond.

