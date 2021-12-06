Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: Catalena Hatters

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It takes hours for a hat to go from a piece of material to something that will last for years at Catalena Hatters.

Many of the tools have been at the Downtown Bryan shop for the last 40 years and have been involved in almost every single hat they’ve made.

If you want to see how they make those special hats, check out the video above!

