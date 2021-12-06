Advertisement

Man wanted on felony warrant for assault by impeding breath or circulation

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Genaro Becerra has an outstanding warrant from the Brazos Co. Sheriff's Office
Genaro Becerra has an outstanding warrant from the Brazos Co. Sheriff's Office
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Genaro Santos Becerra is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted on a felony warrant for assault to a family member/house member by impeding breath or circulation, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, his last known address was 5101 Leonard Road #79 in Bryan.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

