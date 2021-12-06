Man wanted on felony warrant for assault by impeding breath or circulation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Genaro Santos Becerra is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted on a felony warrant for assault to a family member/house member by impeding breath or circulation, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, his last known address was 5101 Leonard Road #79 in Bryan.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

Gilbert Corona Jr has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Genaro Becerra has an MTR/Assault on a Family Member.

If anyone has information on this case please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS pic.twitter.com/g2v0cHIICL — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.