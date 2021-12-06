Man wanted on outstanding aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Gilbert Corona, Jr. is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The charge has been enhanced because he is a habitual offender with previous convictions, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers reports his last known residence was 1706 Grant Street in Bryan.

Gilbert Corona Jr has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Genaro Becerra has an MTR/Assault on a Family Member.

If anyone has information on this case please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

