McKenzie Named Director of Player Relations

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams has named Antonio McKenzie as the team’s director of player relations, it was announced Monday.

“Regardless of position or title, everyone in our program is incredibly excited to announce Antonio as an official member of our staff!” Williams said. “The consistency of his character, and the spirit in which he has served everyone in our program over the last two and a half years is beyond my ability to articulate. His daily impact on our program forces all of us to follow his example of servant leadership, and I am very appreciative of our administration’s help in making all of this a possibility, and grateful for not only what Antonio has done since we have been here, but what he will continue to do while he is here.”

McKenzie has been with the program for the last five seasons as a character coach through the organization Nations of Coaches. As a character coach, McKenzie focused on the development of the student-athletes and taught them what it takes to be a leader and a man of integrity.

Prior to his appointment as character coach, McKenzie served as coach and chaplain for the AAU organization Texas Titans for 12 years. With the Titans, his responsibilities included implementing practice plans, skill development and serving as a mentor for the student-athletes.

McKenzie received his bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of North Texas in 2004, and was a two-time letterwinner for the Mean Green men's basketball team.