Texas A&M football team hosts toy drive for military families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team hosted a toy drive for military families at Brazos Running Co. in College Station Sunday.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith was the drive’s primary organizer and a few of his teammates joined him to help, while others showed up as special guests throughout the afternoon. The players were there to sign autographs and meet fans in exchange for a donation to the drive.

Smith says he wanted to give back and do something special for the Aggie community, and what better time to do that than over the holidays.

”This is truly a blessing just being able to give back and do those things for those kids was something that I always wanted done for me when I was a little kid,” Smith said. “I’m really just having fun with my teammates and my friends and family, and just getting to meet new people is always a great feeling.”

The focus for this drive was military families and their kids. Smith says this cause is personal to him because he had family members in the military growing up.

The drive collected a wide variety of toys, from dolls to toy cars to board games.

