Texas Dynasty 14U baseball team holds toy drive for Phoebe’s Home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Dynasty 14U baseball team held a toy drive in the Firestone Complete Auto Care parking lot Sunday afternoon.

The team is made up of players from all over the Brazos Valley. They say they wanted to take care of the families out there who are in need so that everyone has something underneath their tree to open up on Christmas.

We wanted to get together for the community and give back to Phoebe’s Home,” Texas Dynasty Manager John Rocha said. “Parents there have a lot going on, so we just want to make sure that the community is taken care of along with the kids. Kids should never have to go without Christmas, so we definitely want to give back and give something to them.”

Phoebe’s Home is an emergency domestic violence shelter in Bryan for women and children.

“We love the support that was shown from the local community,” Rocha said. “They know that everything is a little bit harder this year for some of the parents, especially with COVID, so we want to make sure that everybody can get something, and that’s what the community has done for us.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.