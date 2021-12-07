Advertisement

Bultman Named to CSCAA 100 Greatest Coaches List

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving head coach Steve Bultman was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America 100 Greatest Coaches list, announced by the organization Tuesday.

A two-time U.S. Olympic Team coach and 2015 American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, Bultman has guided Texas A&M to eight conference championships, including four Big 12 titles and four SEC Championships. Through 22 seasons in Aggieland, Bultman has coached 16 Olympians, 80 All-Americans and helped guide six swimmers to nine NCAA individual National Championships.

Joining Bultman on the list was former A&M men’s swimming associate head coach Doug Boyd. Three-time NCAA Champion and U.S. Olympian, Breeja Larson was named to the CSCAA 100 Greatest Swimmers & Divers list last month.

